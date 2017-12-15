Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - MabVax Therapeutics Completes Enrollment and Dosing In Initial Cohort of Phase-1 Trial of Its Cancer Drug MVT-1075

Stock Monitor: BioPharmX Post Earnings Reporting

Treating Cancer Using MVT-1075

MVT-1075 is MabVax's new human antibody-based radio immunotherapy (RIT) product that combines the established clinical efficacy of radiation therapy with tumor specific targeting.

It has the capability to deliver a more potent HuMab-5B1 based product. MVT-1075 uses small doses of the Company's MVT-5873 antibody, in combination with a radioisotope to target pancreatic cancer cells and kill them.

It uses the commercially-validated radionuclide, 177Lutetium, for producing a lethal dose of radiation for the targeted cancer cells.

Phase-1 Trial Data Expected in Q1 2018

The Phase-1 trial is a first-in-human clinical trial for MVT-1075. It is an open-label, multi-center study that intends to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MVT-1075 in 22 patients who have noted CA19-9 positive malignancies in the US.

This dose-escalation study is based on the traditional 3+3 design.

The primary endpoint is to compute the maximum tolerated dose and safety profile in patients who have recurring disease with failed prior therapies. And the secondary endpoints include the evaluation of tumor response rates and the duration of response by RECIST 1.1, the assessment of dosimetry, and pharmacokinetics.

The investigative sites for this trial comprise Honor Health in Scottsdale, Arizona and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

MabVax intends to report interim results from the Phase-1 trial early in the first quarter of 2018. Besides, it also plans to continue the dose escalation phase of the program.

Data Substantiates Safety and Efficacy of MVT-1075

MabVax has previously shared data that substantiates the efficacy of its radio immunotherapy product MVT-1075. The Company shared pre-clinical results for MVT-1075 at the American Association of Clinical Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2017. As per the data, MVT-1075 exhibited marked suppression, and in some instances, regression of tumor growth in xenograft animal models of pancreatic cancer. This implies that MVT-1075 could prove to be an important new therapeutic agent in the treatment of pancreatic, colon, and lung cancers.

Moreover, MVT-1075 RIT clinical investigation data was also supported by MabVax's successful Phase-1a safety and target specificity data that was reported at the annual meetings of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Society for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), including the clinical results for the Company's single agent therapeutic antibody MVT-5873 and immuno-PET imaging agent MVT-2163. The combined results from 50 patients in the Phase-1a MVT-5873 and MVT-2163 studies validated safety and provided insight into drug bio distribution and an optimal dosing strategy, which the Company incorporated into its MVT-1075 program.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 14, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, MabVax Therapeutics Holdings' stock declined 4.59%, ending the trading session at $0.81.

Volume traded for the day: 149.63 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 24.62%; and previous three-month period - up 15.71%

After yesterday's close, MabVax Therapeutics Holdings' market cap was at $14.55 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

