Active-Investors: Free Research Report as GoDaddy's Net Income Surged 366.67%; Revenues Advanced 23.32%

Stock Monitor: Coupa Software Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GDDY. GoDaddy posted third quarter fiscal 2017 (Q3 FY17) results on November 06, 2017. The world's largest cloud platform operator's reported average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 5.10% y-o-y. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company GoDaddy. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=COUP

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, GoDaddy most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GDDY

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q3 FY17, GoDaddy's revenues advanced 23.32% to $582.20 million compared to $472.10 million in Q3 FY16. Revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $579.00 million.

GoDaddy posted operating income of $32.10 million in the reported quarter compared to $21.20 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 51.41% on a y-o-y basis. The Company had total bookings of $668.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $534.30 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 25.02%.

GoDaddy's total customers advanced 17.71% to 17,123 customers in Q3 FY17 compared to 14,547 customers in Q3 FY16. The Company's average revenue per unit for the reported quarter was $134.00 compared to $127.00 in Q3 FY16, increasing by 5.10%.

GoDaddy's net income surged 366.67% to $22.40 million on y-o-y basis in Q3 FY17 compared to $4.80 million in Q3 FY16. The Company had earnings of $0.17 per share (EPS) in the reported quarter compared to $0.05 per share in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 240.00% on a y-o-y basis. GoDaddy's earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations in the reported quarter were $0.04 per share, which missed analysts' estimates of $0.07 per share.

GoDaddy's Segment Details

GoDaddy has three business segments, namely: (i) Domains, (ii) Hosting and Presence, and (iii) Business Applications.

The Company's Domains segment posted revenues of $271.50 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $236.60 million in Q3 FY16, growing by 14.75% on a y-o-y basis, due to acquisition of HEG, increase in domains under management, international growth, strong renewals, and increased aftermarket domain sales.

The Hosting and Presence segment posted revenues of $225.90 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $174.10 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 29.75%, due to increased revenue generation from website hosting and website building products and services.

The Business Applications segment posted revenues of $84.80 million in the reported quarter compared to $61.40 million in Q3 FY16, growing by 38.11%, due to increased customer adoption of Company's expanded email and productivity solutions and the introduction of its telephony solutions in 2017.

Cash Matters

GoDaddy had cash and cash equivalents of $536.90 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $556.20 million as on September 30, 2016. The net inflow from operating activities was $371.30 million at the nine months ending September 30, 2017, compared to $297.40 million for the same period ending September 30, 2016. The Company's non-GAAP free cash flow surged 43.51% to $137.20 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $95.60 million in Q3 FY16.

Outlook

In Q4 FY17, GoDaddy expects revenues to be in the range of $591.00 million to $596.00 million. For fiscal year 2017, the Company expects revenues in the band of $2.221billion to $2.226billion, with unlevered free cash flow approximately of $485.00 million. For fiscal 2018, GoDaddy expects revenues to grow in the range of 13.00% to 15.00%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 14, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, GoDaddy's stock marginally dropped 0.43%, ending the trading session at $48.21.

Volume traded for the day: 1.00 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 10.04%; previous six-month period - up 14.51%; past twelve-month period - up 36.88%; and year-to-date - up 37.94%

After yesterday's close, GoDaddy's market cap was at $7.81 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 376.64.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors