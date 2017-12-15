Bitcoin Romania, leading Eastern European Bitcoin exchange brokerage firm, and Twispay, Swiss-owned European payment processor and FinTech pioneer, today announced the availability of a payment integration that allows a global clientele to acquire Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies using Visa and Mastercard bank cards.

Unprecedented in Romania, this is one of the first East-Central European integration partnerships that allow consumers to use their cards to purchase cryptocurrency. Until recently, investors could only acquire cryptocurrencies through bank transfers and cash deposits, but the volatility of cryptocurrency markets dictates the need for additional operational flexibility. Investors require faster, safer, more reliable, and more comfortable ways to complete purchases.

"One minute can make the difference between a million lost and a million earned. That is precisely why providing the ability to purchase Bitcoin and Ether through credit cards is crucial in our quest to offer a competitive edge to Bitcoin Romania users. Working alongside a tech-driven financial institution such as Twispay, we are going to provide clients with further financial flexibility and functionality. Together, we will tackle every user-related and regulatory challenge the crypto world can throw at us," stated George Rotariu, Bitcoin Romania CEO.

"In time-pressured industries, the reliability of payment processing integrations can make or break a company. The ability to accept online payments quickly, safely, and with ease is crucial to any online venture, let alone a cryptocurrency exchange. We are happy to contribute to the consolidation of our partner's leading position on the Romanian crypto market and their steady rise to the top of the European crypto scene," said Cristi Gheorghe, Twispay CMO.

Bitcoin Romania is a leading Romanian Bitcoin exchange brokerage firm, offering a wide range of services, such as online cryptocurrency trading and crypto-to-local-currency cash withdrawal. In 2014, Bitcoin Romania brought to Bucharest the first Bitcoin ATM in continental Europe. More details on https://trade.bitcoinromania.ro/.

Backed by its own acquiring bank Capital Financial Services Twispay is a Swiss-owned European payment processor and FinTech pioneer, providing online merchants with lean access to a complete portfolio of payment services at the most competitive rates. Learn more on https://www.twispay.com/.

