Global Terbium Market Forecasts to 2023 - Increasing Investment in Civil Infrastructure Boosting Demand

Terbium is a rare earth metal which belongs to the lanthanide series of elements and is soft, silvery-white in colour, malleable, ductile and soft enough to be cut with a knife. Terbium has applications in phosphors, ceramics, magnets, and nuclear reactors among others.

Terbium and its compounds are used in green phosphors for flat-display televisions and fluorescent lamps. This element is also used in X-ray screens to make very clear pictures. Moreover, terbium has applications in the manufacturing of fuel cells, which can be a source of electricity. Due to malleability and ductility of terbium metal, it can be further processed to various shapes of ingots, pieces, wires, foils, slabs, rods, discs and powder.

The growing demand for flat-display television in the Asia Pacific region due to improvement in living standard, rising disposable income and better economic growth will drive the demand for the use of terbium and its wide range of applications. Increasing investment in civil infrastructure will boost the demand of terbium for its application in LEDs for the purpose of street lighting and highway lighting.

Moreover, the use of terbium in the manufacturing of fuel cells for electricity generation will boost the demand for this element in the Asia Pacific region to fulfil the rising demand for electricity. However, the export restriction imposed by China on terbium is expected to weigh down the growing demand of terbium during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Key Findings of the Study

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Terbium Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

6. Global Terbium Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

7. Global Terbium Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

8. Competitive intelligence

9. Company profiles

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc.

Great Western Minerals Group

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

Goodfellow Corporation

Inorganic Ventures, Inc.

Metall Rare Earth Limited

HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co., Ltd.

Baotou Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.

Pascal Technologies

Super Conductor Materials, Inc.

