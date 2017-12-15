Global $1.67 Billion Drilling Fluid Additives Market 2017-2022 - Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 9.40%

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global drilling fluid market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$1,670 million by 2022 from a market size of US$1,065 million in 2017.

Drilling fluids are employed to help the boring of boreholes into the earth in many applications. Apart from being used in many complex applications such as drilling of oil and natural gas, it can also be used for simpler boreholes such as water wells. Water-based muds, non-aqueous muds, and gaseous drilling fluid can be used for drilling fluids.

The drilling fluid additives contain many elements in them. For instance, drilling additives contain weighting compounds in order to augment the mud density; corrosion inhibitors as the drilling activities may involve usage of several metallic components like the aluminum bisulphate, protect- pipes of zinc chromate, zinc carbonate and many others; dispersant such as iron lignosulfonates that allow agents to break up solid clusters of elements in smaller parts which can be easily ported by the drilling fluid; and flocculent which are acrylic polymer that exacerbates the assistance in the development of cluster of suspended particles.

The global market of drilling fluid additives will be driven by the expansion of energy sector, increase in crude oil production and increasing application of bio-based drilling fluids. Moreover, using a technology for oil recovery with the help of carbon dioxide may also impact the market growth. However, decreasing shale gas operations in the US may create a negative impact on the market growth.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region and the Middle East economies are expected to become a favorable market for drilling fluid additives market on account of increased demand for oil. Countries like Saudi Arabia, China, UAE, and Russia are potential markets for drilling fluid additives. Moreover, expansion of energy sector to withstand the increasing demand of populous countries of APAC region may also impact the market in APAC region.

Comprehensive market dynamics has been analyzed through key market driving factors, challenges to growth and the opportunities which exist for vendors in the current scenario. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect Drilling Fluid Additives. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.

