Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit as of end of November 2017 amounted to 1.3252 EUR per unit. Compared to previous month, NAV decreased by 0.1%, mainly due to subscription and capital raising costs that incurred during November.



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



