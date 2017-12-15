The "Injectable Drug Delivery: The Essential Annual Conference for Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Professionals in the Parenteral Drug Delivery Industry" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Advances in technology for pens, auto-injectors, large volume pumps, patch pumps, needle-free, pre-filled syringes and other parenteral methods.

The pharmaceutical industry and its main markets continue to change. Geopolitical changes influence healthcare industry funding models, demographic changes (in developed countries) increase the demand for healthcare and technology advancement opens up new opportunities. In drug delivery we have witnessed a very significant transition.

For many years oral tablets held the leading market positions. For example, at one time oral H2 receptor blockers were the blockbusters. These were replaced by proton pump inhibitors and then cholesterol lowering drugs as the world's biggest sellers. Today, depending upon which list you look at, around 9 of the world's 12 best-selling drugs require a drug delivery device, as they are biologics for parental delivery or drugs for treatment of asthma, requiring an inhaler.

Injection devices to deliver the latest generation of drugs are evolving. First generation devices were typically mechanical and functioned only to get the drug into the body. Increasingly, in next generation parenteral devices, the drug delivery device is recognised as the interface between the drug and the patient. It can offer many features and functions which improve usability, safety, efficacy and compliance, plus many other functions beyond such as connectivity and diagnostics.

This conference looks at the latest trends, technologies and applications.

Benefits in attending:

Hear the latest trends in injectable drug delivery

Know what is in development and recently launched on the market

Understand the latest technologies using parenteral methods

Keep abreast of market opportunities

Consider opportunities with connectivity and smart pen injectors

Clarify the importance of human factor studies and compliance monitoring

Meet other medical device and pharmaceutical professionals in the parenteral market

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gm94l/injectable_drug?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005311/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Devices, Infusions and Injectables