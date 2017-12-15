'Windmill of Hope' Program Improves Delivery Operations and Transparency Through Largest Deployment of NFC Technology by Humanitarian Organization

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN) (OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions, today announced results associated with the Korean Red Cross' use of an NFC solution featuring Thinfilm's SpeedTap tags. The in-market deployment is part of an initiative to enhance the operational efficiency and enhance transparency associated with relief-item deliveries by Red Cross volunteers.

Thinfilm has published a case study highlighting the deployment and its results, which can be downloaded by visiting http://thinfilm.no/krc-casestudy.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About the Korean Red Cross

The Republic of Korea National Red Cross (more commonly known as the Korean Red Cross) is a major humanitarian partner to the Korean government and was established in 1905 through the Imperial Order (No. 47) of Emperor Gojong. The Korean Red Cross has been carrying out various projects and programs to protect the lives of people and alleviate their pain and suffering. These efforts include relief projects to help prisoners of war, wounded soldiers, and those affected by disaster; medical aid projects including blood services, emergency relief projects, and volunteer service programs; and assistance to reunite separated families.

