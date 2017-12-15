EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/17 -- TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) is again advancing its network capabilities closer to 5G speeds after successfully completing a live-environment mobile broadband test using 3.5 GHz spectrum. The tests, which took place in suburban northwest Edmonton, achieved download speeds eclipsing 2 Gbps and help to demonstrate how important the 3.5 GHz spectrum is to enabling 5G networks of the future.

As customers demand more of their wireless network, technologies like 3.5 GHz spectrum will enable future 5G networks to deliver faster speeds in more places than ever before. Increasing and extending the reach of a strong, pervasive and reliable wireless signal also helps to supply the connectivity necessary to enable state-of-the-art technologies like driverless cars, home health devices and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Complementing the high-throughput, localized power of technologies like 28 GHz spectrum, which TELUS announced it had successfully tested earlier this year, 3.5 GHz spectrum provides increased capability to cover wide urban areas and inside buildings to deliver true 5G speeds. The tests in Edmonton prove that speeds up to three times faster than current LTE networks are not only achievable, but will become mainstream over the next three years.

"As TELUS continues to test and prove the capabilities of technologies like 3.5 GHz spectrum, we prepare our network for a future where a powerful 5G connection is readily available to keep you and your devices connected, no matter where you are," said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer. "With 3.5 GHz spectrum's ability to penetrate buildings and provide an increased range of coverage in urban and suburban areas, more people will have access to a stronger, faster wireless connection than ever before."

"For Canada to remain a leader in wireless global innovation and at the forefront of the G8 on wireless speeds, the wireless industry and government needs to prioritize this band of spectrum," said Eros Spadotto, Executive Vice-president of Technology Strategy. "Given that 3.5 GHz is truly the global band for 5G and the majority of G8 nations have already licensed it, TELUS is committed to helping Canadians and Canadian industry reap the full benefit of all of the innovations that 5G services will enable."

The success of the live test in Edmonton builds on announcements from TELUS earlier this year about the completion of a 5G wireless connection using millimetre wave spectrum and the successful live tests of Licensed-Assisted Access (LAA), another crucial technology in enabling superior speeds.

