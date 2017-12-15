Index Factor 3



Copenhagen, December 15, 2017 Exchange Notice Index Factor 3, Remaining Debt/Bonds On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from May 2017 to November 2017 a new index factor 3 has been calculated and will be effective as from 31 December 2018: 276,249 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Maria Staal, telephone +45 33 77 03 53.



