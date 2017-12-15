11th Consecutive Win for Delivering Value Across Clients' Supply Chains



WAYNE, Pa., 2017-12-15 13:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading Business Network for the process industries, announces the company has been named to Food Logistics magazine's FL100+ Award for the 11th year. The FL100+ list recognizes leading software and technology providers in the food and beverage industry. Elemica was chosen for helping agricultural and food ingredient businesses conduct more efficient and error free commerce across their community of suppliers, customers and logistics providers - delivering value through lower operating expenses and working capital costs.



"We are honored to be included for the past eleven years on the Food Logistics FL100+ list for helping companies improve efficiencies and generate value from their supply chains," said John Blyzinskyj, CEO of Elemica. "Automating business processes, enabling end-to-end visibility, and providing a platform for meaningful collaboration enables active participants on Elemica's Business Network to make faster and more intelligent decisions about their business."



"New developments and innovations in the software and technology sector are making sizeable impacts on the global food supply chain," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The result is a greater visibility, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced shelf life for perishables, and the emergence of a more proactive and nimble food supply chain that benefits both the food industry and its logistics partners, as well as the end consumer."



Companies on this year's 2017 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2017 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.



Elemica's Business Network allows food & beverage ingredient companies to track their products through the supply chain, with visibility from raw materials to end-users. By implementing Business Network capabilities, clients become easier to do business with, are able to clearly differentiate themselves through service, quickly realize significant cost advantages, and are better able to respond rapidly to either market opportunities or supply disruptions.



About Food Logistics Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.



About Elemica Elemica is the leading Business Network for the process industries. Elemica transforms supply chains by replacing manual and complex approaches with efficient and reliable ones. Launched in 2000, customers like BASF, BP, Continental, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, LANXESS, Michelin, Shell, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Wacker and more process nearly $400B in commerce value annually on the network. Elemica drives bottom line results by promoting reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, automation of key business processes, removal of transactional barriers, and seamless information flow between trading partners. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.



