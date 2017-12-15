London stocks had managed to nudge a touch higher by midday on Friday as EU leaders confirmed they will move on to the second phase of Brexit negotiations, but with worries about the passage of the US tax bill weighing on investors' minds. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,454.68, while the pound was down 0.3% versus the dollar at 1.3397 and 0.4% weaker against the euro at 1.1357. The matter to be discussed as early as next week will be the terms of a transition period after the UK leaves in March ...

