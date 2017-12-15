Bacanora Minerals has sold a large chunk of shares and agreed an off-take deal with an overseas institutional investor as it seeks to develop its lithium project in Mexico. The AIM- and TSX-listed company sold a 19.9% 'cornerstone' stake to China's NextView Capital at a price of 94.53p per share to raise £31.2m. Funds from the placing will boost a balance sheet that had $34.3m at the end of September and be used for the continued development of Bacanora's Sonora lithium project, which has been ...

