Most markets in Asia finished lower on Friday, after a red session on Wall Street overnight amid fresh concerns about the future of federal tax reform in the US. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.62% to 22,553.22, as the yen strengthened 0.18% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 112.19. The major exporters were lower as the yen strengthened, with Honda down 1.02% and Toyota off 1.02%. Another losing sector on Tokyo was telecoms, with NTT Docomo falling 4.6% and SoftBank off 2.39%. On the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...