Guido Carlo Alleva, Founder and Senior Partner at law firm Alleva & Associati, triumphed at 7thannual edition of Le Fonti Awards celebrated on 20October. This year the Gala Ceremony CEO Summit was held at the London Stock Exchange, a prestigious location situated in The City of London.

Lawyer Alleva has been awarded Lawyer of the Year in White Collar Crime in Italy with the following official motivation:For his deep and complete understanding of corporate and financial crimes, especially in the banking sector. As well as for having assisted one of the major rating agencies against the charge of market manipulation, obtaining acquittal of all defendants; lawyer Alleva is nowadays a strong point of reference in Italy, in this field". The selection procedure has been conducted by the Scientific Committee of Le Fonti as well as by a team of financial, legal, and economic journalists from over 120 countries throughout the world. Guido Carlo Alleva has been indicated as one of the most influential Italian lawyers by a judging panel of journalists, members of the editorial staff.

This year's CEO Summit was inspired on issues such as job, economy and smart working and how they are influenced by the fourth Industrial Revolution: renews experts graced on the stage for the round table The Digital Revolution and how Ceos should adapt to tech disruptors that preceded the Awards ceremony.

"The legal systems continue to be based on their own principles and they reserve the right to say what is a crime and what is not: this creates problems in cross border situations, for instance with financial activities based in London and working on the global market with Italian, American and Chinese sides. For us lawyers there is the duty to try to be also cultural mediators" declared lawyer Alleva regarding the globalization of business and economy.

Le Fonti Awards are held each year recognizing industry leaders in the fields of law, banking and finance, business and economics, sustainability and insurance. The roadshow event takes place in the most influential and strategic financial centers such as Hong Kong, Dubai, London, Singapore, Milan and New York.

