Neo Industrial Plc: A-share dividends to be paid according to decisions of General meeting Neo Industrial's Annual General Meeting held on 30 March 2017 approved the proposal by the Board of Directors that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2016. The AGM resolved to distribute assets from the non-restricted equity of the company to the shareholders of the company for EUR 0.04 per share. Capital repayments for B-shares (NEO1V), EUR 234.571,60 in total, were paid to shareholders 27 April 2017. The record date for this was 3 April 2017.



According to the decision by the Board of Directors the capital repayments for A-shares (NEMAV) will be paid to shareholders who are registered in company's shareholder register, maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd, on the record date, 19 December 2017. Capital repayments for A-shares, EUR 5.584,00 in total, will be paid to shareholders on 28 December 2017.



Hyvinkää, 15 December 2017



Neo Industrial Plc Ralf Sohlström Managing Director



Further information: Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +35840 770 2720



Distribution: Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Major news media www.neoindustrial.fi



Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.