

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Friday morning amid concerns that the recent rally in U.S. stocks has been overdone.



Stocks are set for their fourth straight week of gains, but analysts worry about profit taking ahead of the holiday break.



With gold's safe haven appeal picking up a bit, Feb. gold was up $3 at $1260 an ounce, improving from 5-month lows seen earlier in the week.



A dovish Federal Reserve statement on Wednesday also supported gold prices.



The Empire State Manufacturing survey for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for a reading of 18.00, down from 19.4 in the prior month.



The Industrial production report for November will be revealed at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for 0.3 percent growth, compared to 0.9 percent in the previous month.



