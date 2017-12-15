EUGENE, OR--(Marketwired - December 15, 2017) - Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB: QUES), a specialty systems integrator that offers field and supply chain mobility solutions, announced that it has been named to Food Logistics' 2017 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list.

The annual list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO at Quest Solution, commented, "We are pleased to be recognized by Food Logistics as a leading software and technology provider. We work closely with our customers to deliver state-of-the-art technology and effective solutions to improve their productivity while also helping them lower their operating costs. Our goal is to provide solutions that enable industry leaders to improve their supply chain performance, and inclusion in this year's list demonstrates our ability to do exactly that."

Quest Solution, a partner to several large companies in the food and beverage logistics industry, specializes in tracking and traceability, as well as controls and recall management functionalities that ensure proper compliance. The Company offers a broad array of logistics solutions, combining technologies such as configurable applications used in automatic order placing, mobile computers designed for various refrigerated environments, wireless networks for mobile scanners, and much more, optimizing supply chain performance as a result.

"New developments and innovations in the software and technology sector are making sizeable impacts on the global food supply chain," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The result is a greater visibility, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced shelf life for perishables, and the emergence of a more proactive and nimble food supply chain that benefits both the food industry and its logistics partners, as well as the end consumer."

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Quest Solution, Inc.

Quest Solution is a Specialty Systems Integrator focused on Field and Supply Chain Mobility. We are also a manufacturer and distributor of consumables (labels, tags, and ribbons), RFID solutions, and barcoding printers. Founded in 1994, Quest is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, with offices in the United States.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals / gas / oil.

