

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The pound dropped to a 2-day low of 1.3363 against the greenback and a 9-day low of 149.90 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.3447 and 151.02, respectively.



The pound weakened to 1.3217 versus the Swiss franc and 0.8830 against the euro, off its early high of 1.3290 and a weekly high of 0.8760, respectively.



If the pound slides further, it may find support around 148.00 against the yen, 1.31 against the franc, 0.90 against the euro and 1.32 against the greenback.



