Global Smart Workplace and AI-enabled VPA - Forecasts to 2022

The "Smart Workplace and AI-enabled VPA 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

There is a $13.1B USD Smart Workplace Opportunity in the Industrial Sector by 2022 of Which Over $200M USD Will Be VPA Driven

The combination of AI-enabled VPA and Smart Workplace technologies is a powerful one. Enterprise and Industrial facilities are becoming increasingly more interconnected and thus intelligent, which increases efficiency and effectiveness of operations.

This also enables better planning, analysis, and the potential for new and improved products and services. One area of improvement is information on demand and easy access to end-user controlled automation, two things that VPA brings to the enterprise and industrial setting.

This research offering provides comprehensive reports in VPA and Smart Workplaces:



Virtual Personal Assistants: Artificial Intelligence Enabled Smart Advisors and Intelligent Agent Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022 provides an in-depth assessment of intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor market including an assessment of the emerging VPA market ecosystem including suppliers, customers, and partners. The report includes analysis of the key market players including their products, solutions, strategies, M&A, and partnerships. The report evaluates VPA and autonomous agents in all major market segments, business functions, and industry verticals with accompanying forecasts for 2017 through 2022.



Smart Workplace: Devices, Applications, and Services 2017 - 2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the Smart Workplace including market trends, growth drivers, market challenges, and value chain partners. The report analyzes the market segments by categories, product and services, connectivity and communication technology, and regions, providing forecasts for the 2017 - 2022 period. The report also analyzes smart workplace solution providers and provides specific market recommendations.

Key Topics Covered:



Virtual Personal Assistants 2017 - 2022



1 Research Background Information



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview



4 Ecosystem and Market Impact

5 Technology, Applications and Industry Use Cases



6 Regional Market 2017 - 2022



7 Leading Country Analysis



8 Company and Solution Analysis



9 Conclusions and Recommendations



Smart Workplace: Devices, Applications, and Services 2017 - 2022



1 Introduction



2 Smart Workplace Ecosystem



3 Smart Workplace Market and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



4 Smart Workplace Device and Things Forecasts 2017 - 2022



Company Analysis



Amazon

Anboto Group

Andy

Anixter Internationa

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International

Hound

HTC Hidi

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Johnson Controls

Julie Desk

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Penny

Philips Lumileds

Research Frontiers

Saleforce

Samsung Electronics

Siemens AG

StarHub

Synthetix Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Twitter

Unisys Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Vokul 2

Whirlpool Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rq8ft5/global_smart?w=5

