EXCHANGE NOTICE 15 DECEMBER 2017 BONDS



TRANSFER OF SECURITIZED DERIVATIVES INSTRUMENTS IN GENIUM INET FROM REGULATED MARKET TO FIRST NORTH FINLAND



Delisting of securitized derivatives in Genium INET from the regulated market and listing of the instruments to the Nasdaq First North Finland Structured Leveraged Products segment.



Please find attachment including the instruments listed on the regulated market December 15 will be delisted and admitted to trading on the Nasdaq First North Finland Structured Leveraged Products segment as of December 18th, 2017.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657207