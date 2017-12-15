DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. and Global Market Trends 10th Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The publisher forecasts global commercial card payment value to increase at an 8.9% average annual rate during 2016-2020.

Commercial cards continue to make headway across the globe, among both advanced and emerging economies, boosted by continued technological advancements in value-added solutions that increase the payment card value proposition and adapting solution mixes to clients' size and scope.

Commercial cards have gained share on ACH in the U.S. But while we expect international commercial card payment growth to outstrip U.S. growth through 2020, commercial cards will comprise a lower share of non-U.S. card payments over time due in part to explosive international consumer debit card growth and cost-related and regulatory challenges, where, among key emerging economies, commercial card hurdles are more pronounced.



These challenges help drive rationales for emerging multi-tender B2B options that pose disintermediation risks to banks and card networks. In the meantime, China UnionPay continues to ride payment value growth in its home market. But while Western networks remain shut out of China, UnionPay payment value on internationally issued cards has shot past $100 billion, creating a strong foundation for continued international growth.



Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. and Global Market Trends 10th Edition provides insight on these developments and trends, and much more. The report presents data and analysis on the global and U.S. market for commercial payment solutions, including cards and ACH.



The report presents the size and growth of the market and related key metrics within the broader payment card arena. Included are discussions and analysis of the various card associations or networks, commercial payment card types, trends and factors affecting their growth, and a focused analysis of U.S. commercial card usage demographics and preferences. Major card brands and issuers are profiled. Specifically, this report:

Provides a global payment card commercial card market size and forecast through 2012, with supporting analysis of global, U.S. and non-U.S. consumer and commercial payment value growth during 2012-2016. This includes value share among seven leading payment networks (American Express, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa). Provides stand-alone Visa Europe 2012-2016 payment value, including commercial and consumer credit cards and debit cards. A separate market size is provided for U.S. fleet cards.

Includes a combined U.S. ACH/card payments market size through 2016, as well as ACH commercial payment value by type.

Provides various commercial payments opportunity analyzes, such as U.S. ACH payments growth; a global PCE forecast by region; global ACH, cash and check, and payment card value; a proprietary estimate for 2016 U.S. commercial expenditures; and U.S. business segmentation by revenue and by employment size.

Analyzes factors influencing commercial payments growth, including electronic B2B trends, virtual cards, regulatory changes, and product enhancements and introductions.

Assesses trends and card products shaping commercial markets across the globe, including China , India , Europe , and Latin America . Payment card market sizing is provided for more than 35 countries. Commercial card estimates are provided for Canada , Latin America , and Europe . Country analysis incorporates debit card, credit card, GDP and population comparisons.

, , , and . Payment card market sizing is provided for more than 35 countries. Commercial card estimates are provided for , , and . Country analysis incorporates debit card, credit card, GDP and population comparisons. Provides guidance on U.S. business card usage penetration by card brand, business employment size and occupation; among business purchase decision markers by type of involvement, card brand, and employment size.

Analyzes the commercial payments strategies of American Express, Mastercard, Visa and China UnionPay. This includes analysis of commercial card operations, including growth strategies, card programs, electronic solution evolution, and U.S. and non-U.S. trends.

Includes China UnionPay credit card, debit card and commercial payment value estimates, as well as international payment value in domestically issued cards and payment value on internationally issued cards.

Trends 2012-2016 American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa global, U.S. and non-U.S. commercial and consumer credit card and debit card payment value.

Drills into U.S. small business, middle market and large company value estimates for American Express, as well as Visa and Mastercard share of U.S. commercial spend attributable to credit cards and debit/prepaid cards.

Provides commercial credit card estimates (with separate small business estimates) for major U.S. bank card issuers. Assesses the commercial card strategies of major U.S. commercial bank players, including Bank of America, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and U.S. Bank.

Analyzes the commercial fleet card market and the closed-loop airline/travel market, focusing on the strategies being employed by industry players such as FleetCor Technologies, Inc., WEX Inc., Universal Air Travel Plan, Inc. and AirPlus International. This includes estimates for fleet card payment value and corporate card/virtual card payment value.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Market Size And Forecast



Chapter 3: Trends & Opportunities



Chapter 4: Non-U.S. Geographical Analysis



Chapter 5: Commercial Card Network Operators



Chapter 6: Commercial Card Bank Issuers



Chapter 7: Other Market Participants



Chapter 8: U.S. Commercial Card Usage Trends



