The joint offering will simplify testing and mobile experience for global mobile networks

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced a partnership with Headspin, a San Francisco-based powerful, easy-to-use mobile experience platform, to offer next-generation mobility quality engineering and testing solutions on global mobile networks.

Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Wipro Limited that is focused on investing in early- to mid-stage startups, made an investment in Headspin in October 2017.

This partnership will leverage Headspin's network of 22,000 mobile devices deployed in carrier networks across 150 locations and Wipro's industry leading quality assurance capabilities to bring significant value to customers by validating their mobile applications, devices and networks under real life conditions. The joint offering will enable continuous monitoring of applications, identification of performance bottlenecks and rectification of inefficient content delivery to ensure a seamless application experience for end users, across geographies.

"In today's world, mobile is a critical channel for doing business and hence, the reliability and performance of mobile devices and applications are key to enabling a superior customer experience. This partnership will augment Wipro's mobility-related quality engineering and testing services capabilities," said Hiral Chandrana, Senior Vice President, Business Application Services, Wipro Limited.

"We are excited to partner with Wipro, a global leader in IT and consulting services, and offer our next-generation mobile experience platform (MEP) to Wipro's customer base. We are confident that our partnership with Wipro will help accelerate the adoption of our innovative solution by some of the largest enterprises in the world. In addition, Wipro's investment in Headspin will give an impetus to our ongoing efforts in the mobile quality engineering space," said Manish Lachwani, CEO Co-founder of Headspin.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

