Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2017) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH) (Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that positive results have been released from a borehole geophysics program on the Keeley-Frontier property, by First Cobalt Corp. An electromagnetic program successfully identified a geophysical signature associated with vein-style mineralization intersected in recent drilling as well as an off-hole anomaly, providing a new exploration tool for the Cobalt camp.

Highlights:

In-hole and off-hole electromagnetic-anomalous responses corresponding to veining have been encountered at the Woods vein extension and near the Keeley mine.

Off-hole anomalous results will be targeted for follow-up in the winter drill program.

Final data interpretation is nearly complete and results are being incorporated into the planning for January, 2018, drilling.

Three areas were targeted for surveying: the area known as the Woods vein extension, the Frontier No. 1 vein and an area near the Keeley mine. The Woods vein extension area was previously believed to be barren but, based on new mapping and drilling, may be the extension of the Woods-Watson vein system that accounted for over 80 per cent of the historic production in the Cobalt South region of the Cobalt camp.

Results of the program were positive, with both in-hole and off-hole electromagnetic anomalous responses encountered.

Five holes were surveyed near the Keeley mine and three at the Woods vein extension, to the north of the Frontier mine. Three holes with known cobalt veining provided an in-hole EM response consistent with drill core logging and assay results, confirming the ability of EM to detect a geophysical signature for cobalt veins.

More significantly, surveying in one hole near the Keeley mine detected an off-hole response, indicating a potential extension of the veining recorded in the hole. Two holes drilled along the Frontier No. 1 vein were also surveyed to detect off-hole anomalies, but did not encounter any EM responses.

Next Steps

EM surveying has not been used extensively in the Cobalt camp despite cobalt and silver minerals being excellent conductors. The pulse EM method which is being used is well suited for this setting.

Ground-based EM system testing will commence shortly to determine if the cobalt veins encountered by drilling can be detected from surface. An expanded ground EM survey over the Woods extension area is also being considered. If the results from the borehole program can be replicated from surface, EM surveys could have a camp-wide application as a prospecting and drill-hole-targeting tool.

The off-hole anomaly detected near Keeley will be targeted during the winter drilling program starting in January.

Crone Geophysics, based in Mississauga, Ont., has been contracted to conduct the surveys. Crone Geophysics develops high-quality instruments and has provided leading-edge surveying and consulting since 1962.

Qualified and Competent Person Statement

Dr. Frank Santaguida, PGeo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Dr. Santaguida is employed on a full-time basis as vice-president, exploration, for First Cobalt. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined in the JORC Code.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-cobalt deposits on its 100% owned flagship Keeley Frontier Project. For more information please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

Shareholders of Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. are reminded to view the filings of First Cobalt Corp. on www.sedar.com for further information regarding the activity of First Cobalt Corp. with respect to the Keeley Frontier project.

