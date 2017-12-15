Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek) announces that Trifecta Gold Ltd. has terminated its option agreement with Metals Creek covering the Squid East and Squid West properties located in the White Gold District of the Dawson Range Gold Belt in western Yukon.

The Squid East and Squid West properties will now revert back to 100% Metals Creek Ownership.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed an option/JV agreement on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. Metals Creek is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

