Issuer: Reykjavíkurborg -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 530369-7609 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Ráðhúsið -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI Code 213800VNZTUTHLESGP19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading 13.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to 15.12.2017 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 18.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 147464 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Municipal and local governments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Municipal and LSS bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) RVK 32 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029429 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-N-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer REYKJAVIKURBORG/2.5 BD 20321021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit Open -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 1.440.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 1.440.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 15.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 21.4.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 21.10.2032 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 2,50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date 15.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date 21.4.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 446,3733 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date 15.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how First interest period from 15.12.2017 to 21.4.2018, regular after that -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Kvika banki -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Country, if other --------------------------------------------------------------------------------