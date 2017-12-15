OffGamers.com: OffGamers has been Appointed by Kinguin.net as an Official Distributor of the Kinguin Gift Card

Thanks to the new agreement, the Kinguin Gift Card can be purchased in a number of values from OffGamers.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / OffGamers is pleased to announce that they were recently appointed by Kinguin.net as an official digital global distributor of the Kinguin Gift Card. As an official distributor, OffGamers is now offering the Kinguin Gift Card in varying amounts to shoppers on their website.

To check out the Kinguin Gift Cards, which are currently available in six different amounts ranging from 3 Euros to 50 Euros, please visit https://www.offgamers.com/gift-cards/buy/kinguin-gift-card-global.













As a spokesperson for OffGamers noted, this new partnership will expose Kinguin to over 1.2 million users and more than the 200 localized payment methods worldwide that are facilitated by OffGamers.

"The Kinguin Gift Card is designed to be the ideal present to gamers worldwide," noted the company spokesperson, adding that everyone at OffGamers is thrilled to work with the team from Kinguin, and be an official distributor for the company.

"The funds from the Kinguin Gift Card can be spent on games, software or any of the 14,000 products that are available on Kinguin."

Faheem Bakshi, Head of Payments at Kinguin noted, they are equally pleased to have made OffGamers a global distributor of their popular gift card.

"With OffGamers as our global distributor, we will be able to reach a huge number of video game fans," Bakshi said. "Our goal is to continuously improve our customers' experience in every aspect and to provide gamers across the globe an easy and fair way to trade their favorite games. The new relationship with OffGamers is a key initiative towards achieving that."

About OffGamers:

OffGamers is at the forefront of providing quality service at an affordable rate for customers from all walks of life and across the whole spectrum of game platforms. The company adopts leading technologies of world class standards, to push the boundaries of monetizing while pioneering new concepts and products. OffGamers also facilitates the gaming industry by innovating effective game card top up systems and enhancing each user's experience. For more information, please visit https://www.offgamers.com.

About Kinguin:

Kinguin's mission is to provide sellers and buyers from all around the world the possibility to trade video games at a fair price with no hassle through an innovative platform. Since its launch in early 2013, Kinguin has quickly become the largest alternative marketplace to Steam, Origin and Battle.net with over 4 million loving customers. For more information, please visit https://www.kinguin.net/.

Contact:

Daryl Lau

press@offgamers.com

+65-31583145

SOURCE: OffGamers