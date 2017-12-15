Prof. Combes is a key opinion leader (KOL) in intensive care medicine at Sorbonne University, Paris

Hemovent announced today it has established a Scientific Advisory Board with the appointment of Professor Alain Combes, MD, PhD, Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at Sorbonne University of Paris; and, head of the ICU department at the Institut de Cardiologie, Hôpital Pitié-Salpêtrière, Assistance Publique Hopitaux de Paris.

Professor Combes' research interests include mechanical circulatory assistance and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. He is a member of Société de Réanimation de Langue Française (SRLF); European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM); American Thoracic Society (ATS); European Society of Cardiology (ESC); and Extra Corporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO).

"Professor Combes is a key opinion leader in extracorporeal respiratory support, having published in numerous peer-reviewed medical journals, including Critical Care Resuscitation, European Heart Journal, and Intensive Care Medicine, among many others," said Christof Lenz, CEO, Hemovent. "His experience and expertise will be invaluable to us as we advance our technology into clinical trials next year."

"There is an acute and burgeoning need for ECMO to treat circulatory and respiratory failure, a life-threatening medical condition," said Professor Combes. "I am honored to be a part of the Hemovent mission to create technology designed to offer incomparable mobility as well as facilitate superior performance parameters compared to standard ECMO therapy."

Hemovent's ECLS device, the initial application of Hemovent's artificial lung platform designed for a whole range of additional applications, received overwhelmingly enthusiastic clinician feedback at REANIMATE 4, a leading-edge endovascular resuscitation training conference, organized by the ED ECMO Project

ECLS is also referred to as ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO): establishment of an artificial external blood circuit with a portable pump and gas exchanger system either as a temporary "artificial lung" for patients whose lungs are so damaged they cannot perform their function, or as a temporary "life support system" where it takes over the heart function in case of acute heart failure.

Hemovent GmbH is an emerging medical device company that has developed the world's smallest and first self-contained fully portable system for ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) /ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS) applications designed to support or replace heart and lung function in the event of cardiac and/or respiratory failure.

CAUTION: The Hemovent System is under development and not approved for human use yet.

