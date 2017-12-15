Global Automotive Displacement Sensor Market 2017-2021 with Bosch, FTE automotive, KEYENCE, MICRO-EPSILON & OMRON Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Displacement Sensor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive displacement sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Displacement Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Different types of sensors such as pressure, wheel speed, temperature, position, displacement, fluid level, and emission sensors are used in automotive applications.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for Hall effect sensors. Traditional magnetic sensors cause the device to wear out within a short period. Owing to their low reliability, they have been replaced by Hall effect sensors. These sensors are gaining popularity among OEMs due to their ability to detect the magnetic field near them and longer life cycle of operation. They are the most used position sensors, where the output of the magnetic field density exceeds a certain threshold.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for non-contact displacement sensors. The non-contact sensing technology has been widely adopted by many end-user markets such as automotive, medical, and aerospace industries. With advancements in technology, customers are seeking accurate, reliable, and durable sensors. However, the growth of non-contact displacement sensors has challenged the market for contact sensors. Although contact sensors are cost-effective, non-contact sensors are more durable and accurate in terms of measurement. Non-contact displacement sensors also overcome the shortcomings of contact type sensors such as variation in measurements, quick wearing of sensors, and restricted target motion.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cost pressures on automotive OEMs. The demanding consumer base and regulatory governments have led to a dynamic cost structure, which presents as a major challenge for automotive OEMs. Environment and safety standards are pressurizing OEMs to include these safety systems in vehicles, thus adding to their costs. To comply with the US CAF standards (effective from 2016), the manufacturing costs have increased by $1,000. However, OEMs are trying to incorporate several new drivetrain technologies in safety systems and comply with lower emission standards. The dynamism in emission standards will increase the costs in R&D and production process.

Key vendors

Bosch

FTE automotive

KEYENCE

MICRO-EPSILON

OMRON

Other prominent vendors

Capacitec

LORD Microstrain

MTI Instruments

Lion Precision

Infineon Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen

CTS

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



