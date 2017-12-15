Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Growth Steady at 4.5% CAGR to 2022 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stoma/Ostomy Care Market is forecast to reach $2.99 billion by 2022 from $2.40 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017-2022) driven by the high incidence of bladder/colorectal cancer/inflammatory bowel disease; rising geriatric population; growing number of awareness programs to educate patients regarding the use of ostomy products; technological advancements in ostomy products; and efficient reimbursement system in developed countries.

Browse 142 Market Data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 166 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Stoma/Ostomy Care Market by Product (Bags (Surgery Type (Ileostomy, Colostomy, Urostomy), System (One, Two-Piece), Usability (Drainable, Closed), Shape (Flat, Convex)), and Accessories (Powder, Paste)), End User (Home, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022"http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/623378-stoma-care-ostomy-care-and-accessories-market-by-procedure-colostomy-ileostomy-urostomy-bags-one-piece-two-piece-drainable-re-usable-accessories-paste-powder-cream-cleanser-deodorant-end-users-global-forecast-to-2021.html .

The major players in the ostomy care market are ConvaTec (UK), Coloplast (Denmark), Hollister Incorporated (US), B. Braun (Germany), Alcare (Japan), Nu-Hope (US), Marlen (US), Welland Medical (UK), BAO-Health (China), Flexicare Medical (UK), Cymed (US), Schena Ostomy (US), Perma-Type (US), 3M (US), and Smith & Nephew (UK).

Geographically, the ostomy care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW. The Rest of the World is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to rising patient pool in these countries and on-going positive changes in healthcare infrastructure of countries in this region. However, Europe is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017 due to the high patient pool and efficient reimbursement structure.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Stoma/Ostomy Care Market by Product (Bags (Surgery Type (Ileostomy, Colostomy, Urostomy), System (One, Two-Piece), Usability (Drainable, Closed), Shape (Flat, Convex)), and Accessories (Powder, Paste)), End User (Home, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=623378 .

The ostomy care accessories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The ostomy care accessories market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing skin problems due to frequent removal and re-application of skin barrier of ostomy bags and rising awareness about care of peristomal skin.

This report studies the Stoma/Ostomy Care Market based on product and end user. The report also includes ostomy care system volume market data. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

The two-piece bags segment in ostomy care market expected to be the largest segment in 2017. By system, the ostomy bags market is segmented into one-piece, two-piece, and skin barrier. Two-piece bags are expected to hold the largest share of the market in terms of volume in 2017. Since, we have considered skin barriers as a separate category; they contribute the highest value due to their higher prices.

Order a copy of "Stoma/Ostomy Care Market by Product (Bags (Surgery Type (Ileostomy, Colostomy, Urostomy), System (One, Two-Piece), Usability (Drainable, Closed), Shape (Flat, Convex)), and Accessories (Powder, Paste)), End User (Home, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=623378 .

The ostomy care market research report has focused on various levels of analysis - market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the ostomy care market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms, garner greater market shares.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the ostomy care market in 2017. Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 31%, Tier 2 - 48% and Tier 3 - 21%

By Designation: C-level - 19%, Director-level - 28%, Others - 53%

By Region: North America - 31%, Europe - 23%, Asia - 19%, RoW - 17%

Another research titled EMS Products Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) products market is expected to reach $25.56 billion by 2022 from $19.01 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The life support and emergency resuscitation equipment segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The hospitals & trauma centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years. Asia is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period. Companies such as Stryker (US), Medtronic pc (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), 3M (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Becton, Dickinson (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (US), C. R. Bard (US) have been profiled in this 174 pages research report available athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1253850 .

Explore more reports on Medical Devices Market athttp://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/medical-devices/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+ 1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml