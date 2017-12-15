sprite-preloader
PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Board of Directors Approves 2018 Budget

For Immediate Release15 December 2017

PhosAgro Board of Directors Approves 2018 Budget

Moscow - The Board of Directors of PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has approved the Company's budget for the next year.

The Board of Directors also called an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM') for 26 February 2018 and approved the agenda of this meeting. The agenda will include approval of dividends. The Board of Directors recommended payment of RUB 2.72 billion in dividends (RUB 21 per ordinary share / RUB 7 per GDR) at its meeting on 21 November 2017. The record date for the EGM was set as 4 January 2018.

In addition, the Board of Directors approved the execution of financing transactions that are qualified as large transactions.

For further information please contact:

PhosAgro

Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187
ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer
Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary
+7 495 232 9689

EM
Sam VanDerlip
vanderlip@em-comms.com
+44 7554 993 032
+7 499 918 3134

Notes to Editors

PhosAgro(www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of not less than 39% (according to IFA, Fertecon and CRU).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock (with a P2O5 content of not less than 39%) worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world, according to IFA. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. PhosAgro is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, over 35 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs') for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.


