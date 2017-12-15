Eros Now will be available on Foxxum's connected devices

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform has forged a strategic partnership with Foxxum, a leading provider of Smart TV solutions, to provide its vast library of premium content on the Foxxum TV App Store worldwide.

Through this association, Eros Now continues its global expansion. Apart from the extensive catalogue of Bollywood and regional language films, music videos, TV shows and original shows will be pre-integrated on Foxxum's Smart TV Store and made available to their millions of users across a wide range of devices worldwide. Users will also have access to Eros Now's exciting features including full length movies, thematic curated playlists, multi-language subtitles for movies, music video playlists, regional language filters, video progression and access to a watch list of titles.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, "Launching Eros Now on Foxxum, one of the finest Smart TV platform solutions providers, reinforces our presence and our reach strategy worldwide. We continue to work toward providing the best of Indian entertainment across multiple screens and seamless user experience by being platform agnostic."

"To succeed in today's challenging Over-The-Top market it is essential to concentrate on the users' demands and needs by delivering not only varied, but also up-to-date content, with extensive geographic reach, language choice, and cross-platform support. Eros Now fulfills all these requirements and we are happy to have them as partners, enriching our portfolio of on-demand apps for Smart TVs on a global level," commented Ronny Lutzi, CEO at Foxxum

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand South Asian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 75 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, subtitles in English and Arabic, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

About Foxxum

Foxxum is a global leader in the development, operation and commercial marketing for innovative Smart TV solutions. As an established pioneer in the sector, Foxxum works closely with leading companies at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain to develop Smart TV solutions from silicon vendors to device manufacturers and network operators. Worldwide partnerships with premium broadcasters, the most important video producers and distributors allow Foxxum to provide a best in class content portfolio containing the most important global content brands as well as country specific local content providers. Foxxum's development and platform expertise offer viewers the best Smart TV user experience possible, with innovative Smart TV technology, a global entertaining content portfolio and an outstanding design. Foxxum provides its clients with highly tailored, personal collaboration, which includes the possibility of jointly tapping into profitable revenue streams in a technology sector with enormous growth potential. Further information can be found at www.foxxum.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005348/en/

Contacts:

Eros International Plc

Mark Carbeck, +44 (207) 258 9909

Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

Mark.Carbeck@erosintl.com

or

Sloane & Company

Erica Bartsch, 212-446-1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com