Global Anti-idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Market Forecast to 2027

Antifibrotics, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Immunosuppressants, Other MoA, Innovator Drugs, Off-label Drugs
The global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the anti-fibrotics held the largest market share (52%) followed by the tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
Report Scope
• Global Anti-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs market forecaststo2027
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs marketby mechanism of action:
- Antifibrotics
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Anti-inflammatory Drugs
- Immunosuppressants
- Other MoA
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs marketby Innovator and Off-label drugs:
- Innovator Drugs
- Off-label Drugs
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:
- US
- Japan
- EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Rest of World
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for thesemarketed drugs:
- Esbriet
- Ofev
• Our study givesqualitative analysisof the anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market. It discusses:
- Diagnosed Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the G7 markets (Historical 2010-2015, 2016 data, Forecast 2017-2027)
- Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by disease severity
- Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by gender
- Discussion onnovel clinical molecules under developmentfor the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
-Pricing and Reimbursement Overviewon Ofev and Esbriet (by NICE, SMC, PBAC, CADTH, G-BA, HAS)
- ASWOT Analysison the anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market
• Our study discusses themarketedanti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs andpipelineanti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs from thesecompanies:
- Actelion
- Afferent Pharmaceuticals
- Asahi Kasei Pharma
- Bellerophon Therapeutics
- Biogen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- FibroGen
- Galapagos
- Galecto Biotech
- Genentech
- Global Blood Therapeutics
- GSK
- Kadmon Pharmaceuticals
- LTT Bio-Pharma
- MediciNova
- Merck
- Moerae
- Pacific Therapeutics
- Promedior
- ProMetic Life Sciences
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Teva
- Zai Lab
List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Actelion
Afferent Pharmaceuticals
American Thoracic Society (ATS)
Asahi Kasei Pharma
Auspex Pharmaceuticals
Bellerophon Therapeutics
Biogen Idec.
BMS
Boehringer Ingelheim
Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) (Canada)
Curis
European Commission
European Respiratory Society (ERS)
FDA
FibroGen
Galapagos
Galecto
Genentech
Global Blood Therapeutics
Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) (France)
Ikaria
Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG) (Germany)
IntelGenX
InterMune
Janssen
Japanese Respiratory Society (JRS)
Kadmon Corporation
Kadmon Holdings
Kedem Pharmaceuticals
Kyorin
Latin American Thoracic Association (ALAT)
LTT Bio-Pharma
MediciNova
Merck
MicroDose Therapeutx
Moerae Matrix
Nano Terra
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
Nippon Shinyaku
Pacific Therapeutics
Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) (Australia)
Pharmaxis
Promedior
ProMetic Life Sciences
Quintiles
Roche
Sanofi
Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) (Scotland)
Shionogi & Co., Ltd
Stromedix Inc.
Synairgen
Teva
Zai Lab
