Global Anti-idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Market Forecast to 2027

LONDON, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Antifibrotics, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Immunosuppressants, Other MoA, Innovator Drugs, Off-label Drugs

The global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the anti-fibrotics held the largest market share (52%) followed by the tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Report Scope

• Global Anti-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs market forecaststo2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs marketby mechanism of action:

- Antifibrotics

- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

- Anti-inflammatory Drugs

- Immunosuppressants

- Other MoA

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs marketby Innovator and Off-label drugs:

- Innovator Drugs

- Off-label Drugs

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- US

- Japan

- EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain

- Rest of Europe

- Rest of World

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for thesemarketed drugs:

- Esbriet

- Ofev

• Our study givesqualitative analysisof the anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market. It discusses:

- Diagnosed Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the G7 markets (Historical 2010-2015, 2016 data, Forecast 2017-2027)

- Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by disease severity

- Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by gender

- Discussion onnovel clinical molecules under developmentfor the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

-Pricing and Reimbursement Overviewon Ofev and Esbriet (by NICE, SMC, PBAC, CADTH, G-BA, HAS)

- ASWOT Analysison the anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market

• Our study discusses themarketedanti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs andpipelineanti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs from thesecompanies:

- Actelion

- Afferent Pharmaceuticals

- Asahi Kasei Pharma

- Bellerophon Therapeutics

- Biogen

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- FibroGen

- Galapagos

- Galecto Biotech

- Genentech

- Global Blood Therapeutics

- GSK

- Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

- LTT Bio-Pharma

- MediciNova

- Merck

- Moerae

- Pacific Therapeutics

- Promedior

- ProMetic Life Sciences

- Roche

- Sanofi

- Teva

- Zai Lab

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global Anti-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Market. You find data, trends and predictions.

