The Board of Directors of bioMérieux (Paris:BIM) met today and approved the appointment of Alexandre Mérieux as Chairman and CEO of the Company, taking effect immediately.

After serving as Deputy CEO of bioMérieux for the last three years, Alexandre Mérieux succeeds Jean-Luc Bélingard, who had been Chairman and CEO of the Company since 2010.

As the next Mérieux generation takes up the position of Chairman and CEO, this appointment marks the continuity of the family's role in the Company.

Jean-Luc Bélingard will remain on the bioMérieux Board as a director and will continue to fulfill his responsibilities as Vice President of Institut Mérieux. Working alongside Alain Mérieux, he will be in charge specifically of strategy and institutional relations.

"Watching Alexandre take up the torch of the family business that I created more than 50 years ago, I feel a deep sense of pride," said Alain Mérieux, Chairman of Institut Mérieux and Founding Chairman of bioMérieux. "We share the same long-term view of the Company and its commitment to public health. In various roles at bioMérieux for 12 years, Alexandre has demonstrated his humanity and operational talents, and this has been clearly reflected by the Company's performance during that time. I have great faith in the future of bioMérieux.

I would also like to thank Jean-Luc Bélingard, who joined us in the bioMérieux adventure for seven years. He shared the benefit of his experience in diagnostics and pharmaceutical industry, acquired working for cutting-edge international groups. His vision of innovation, particularly valuable as we developed in the field of molecular diagnostics, has helped us position ourselves at the forefront of the diagnostics of tomorrow. I am pleased that he will continue to work with me at Institut Mérieux.

Alexandre Mérieux added: "I am determined to continue our family's commitment to make bioMérieux a flagship company in the field of clinical and industrial diagnostics. Each day we see evidence of the importance of our work, and its impact on patients and consumers. This is the vision of our Company that Jean-Luc Bélingard and I have been promoting for the last seven years."

Jean-Luc Bélingard concluded: "I am delighted that Alexandre is now Chairman and CEO of bioMérieux. This is a natural progression of events as the family's exciting entrepreneurial adventure continues. The seven years I've spent as Chairman and CEO of bioMérieux have provided an opportunity for me to contribute to building an exceptional bioindustrial success story. We have made wise acquisitions and entered into agreements that turned out to be decisive for the Company's future. I know that the momentum will continue with Alexandre at the helm, with the same long-term and humanistic vision of our business."

In addition to his role as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of bioMérieux since 2014, Alexandre Mérieux is Vice President of Institut Mérieux and Chairman of Mérieux Développement. He also chairs the Board of Mérieux NutriSciences.

He has held various operational roles and responsibilities within bioMérieux: Corporate Vice President of the Microbiology Unit from 2011 to 2014, after directing the Industry Unit from 2005 to 2011.

From 1999 to 2004, Alexandre Mérieux was in charge of marketing at Silliker Group Corporation in the United States and Europe, after which he became Marketing and Business Unit Director.

Alexandre Mérieux was born in 1974. He earned a degree in Biology from Lyon I University and is a graduate of HEC Montreal Business School.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for more than 50 years, bioMérieux is present in more than 150 countries through 42 subsidiaries and a large network of distributors. In 2016, revenues reached €2,103 million, with over 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market

Symbol: BIM - ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com. Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com.

