Luxury Kitchen Maker Valcucine Rapidly Expands in India, Opening Its Fourth Store in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast-growing Italian luxury holding company ItalianCreationGroup is rapidly expanding in India, opening the fourth store of its luxury, eco-friendly kitchen design firm Valcucine at Raghuvanshi Mills in Mumbai, a renowned furniture and design hub.

Valcucine entered the fast-growing Indian market in 2009, opening stores in Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai. A fifth store will open in Ahmedabad in 2018.

"Just like the Silk Road trade routes connected the West with the East in ancient times, we aim to bring together the finest in Italian craftsmanship to the discerning luxury market in the East today," said Stefano Core, the CEO of ItalianCreationGroup. "Italy is known for its excellence in luxury products and we must promote them abroad. We believe in a new Italian renaissance."

Among the highlights in the showroom is the V-Motion kitchen system, which operates simply with manual gestures. The high-end system is available through Valcucine's Genius Loci line, an authentic place to cook, relax and socialise at home.

Valcucine's local partner is Akruti Living, a well-known furniture retailer and developer. "We are proud to represent the most prestigious Italian luxury kitchen brand here in Mumbai," said Gautam Vora, Director of Akruti Living. "Valcucine is the right solution for bespoke projects and India loves Italian excellence in innovation and craftsmanship."

Celebrities attending the opening include renowned Indian architect Zubin Zainuddin, Founder of India's leading architectural and interior design firm ZZ Architects, who this year chose a bespoke Valcucine kitchen for his private residence.

ItalianCreationGroup has acquired a stable of luxury brands over the past years, including some of the greatest names in Italian furniture, legendary Driade and FontanaArte, boutique bathroom firm Toscoquattro as well as Valcucine, giving rise to a new force in Italian luxury.

"We have brought together some of Italy's most prestigious design firms under one roof for the first time ever," said Core. "India is a key market for us as consumers appreciate the distinctive personality and artisanal know-how associated with the 'Made in Italy' style."

ItalianCreationGroup looks back on a busy year, opening stores in New York, London, Hong Kong, Mumbai as well as Tokyo next week. In addition to Ahmedabad, other store openings in 2018 are scheduled for Shanghai, Foshan and Shenzhen in China; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Manila, The Philippines; Jakarta, Indonesia and Teheran, Iran.