TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/17 -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BWR) ("BWR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to increased investor demand, the Company is increasing the previously announced November 29, 2017 offering (the "Offerings"). The non flow-through unit component of the Offering from total gross proceeds of up to Cdn $350,000 to total gross proceeds of up to Cdn $840,000. The non flow-through portion of the Offering will now consist of up to 12 million non flow-through units ("Units") of the Company at a price of Cdn $0.07 per Unit.

As previously announced, each Unit will consist of 1 common share (a "Common Share") of the Company plus one half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will expire 24 months from the date of issue (the "Warrant Expiry Date") and each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share.

Together, the non-brokered, non flow-through unit and flow-through common share private placement Offerings will now be for aggregate proceeds of up to Cdn $1,840,000.

While the Offerings are being effected by the Company on a non-brokered basis, the Company may pay finder's fees to arm's-length third parties consisting of: (i) cash commission of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") in an amount up to 8% of the total number of Units issued under the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Unit of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit subject to the Warrant Expiry Date.

The proceeds from the non flow-through portion of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The flow-through portion of the Offering will be used for qualified exploration expenditures in Canada, with a focus on the Little Stull Lake Gold project located in Northeastern Manitoba.

The Company may elect to close this financing in various tranches. The closing date of the Offering is expected to occur no later than December 31, 2017. All securities issued by BWR will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange approval.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 55,727,461 shares issued in BWR.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

