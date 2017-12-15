As of December 18, 2017, the following bond loans issued by Svensk FastighetsFinansiering AB will change short names and trading codes.



ISIN New short name New trading code ---------------------------------------------- SE0010547810 SFF 117 GB SFF_117_GB ---------------------------------------------- SE0010547828 SFF 118 GB SFF_118_GB ----------------------------------------------



For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Eva Norling at telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.