PSW Events Ltd.: PSW Events Ltd will Now Beat their Competitors' Prices on Football Simulator Hire and Sports Entertainment

CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / The founders of PSW Events Ltd, a corporate event hire company, are pleased to announce that they will now beat their competitors' prices with like for like simulators and sports entertainment.

To learn more about PSW Events and their wide range of corporate entertainment games and equipment, including the popular football simulator hire, please visit http://www.pswevents.com/football-simulator-hire/.

In addition to offering better prices than their competitors, the founders of PSW Events have also just announced an exciting new discount. Customers who mention the DEC17SAVE code will receive 20 percent off any given quote.

As a company spokesperson noted, the timing for these two generous offers could not be any better; company owners are currently busy planning their holiday parties complete with fun sports simulators, racing simulators and other entertainment for their staff.

The fact that PSW Events is offering not one but two ways for their valued customers to save money during the holiday season will not surprise the many satisfied customers who have worked with the company. In the 25-plus years that they have been in business, PSW Events has developed an excellent track record for their outstanding customer service, as well as the ability to work within any given budget.

"In a fast paced and rapidly growing industry we have an unparalleled portfolio of sporting simulators and entertainment equipment along with a database of international operators supplying some of the world's finest corporate entertainment hire events each year," the spokesperson noted, adding that PSW Events has a true passion for corporate entertainment.

"We strive to produce, with a high level of enthusiasm, the best possible entertainment experience for your corporate entertainment hire. Need the perfect party enhancement or interactive Entertainment for your event to guarantee success? Whatever the occasion, day or night, UK or Worldwide, PSW Events have the perfect solution."

About PSW Events:

PSW Events are a Corporate Event Hire company established in 1986, supplying event entertainment, simulators and ride equipment worldwide for a whole variety of occasions. Their entertainment services have been well used by many blue chip companies offering short term exhibition solutions and product promotions, to long term strategic planning for product launches, staff reward schemes and engaging advertising campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.pswevents.com.

