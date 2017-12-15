The "Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global functional chewing gum market to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Functional chewing gums are chewing gums that provide additional benefits apart from refreshment. In addition to enjoyment, functional chewing gums impart some practical functions. Based on the benefits, functional chewing gum is characterized into four such as: Lifestyle gum, Weight gum, Oral health gum, and Nicotine gum. Manufacturers uses various types of ingredients to enhance the functionality. Functional chewing gums are becoming popular among consumers because they find it cheaper alternative to supplements.

Key vendors

LOTTE

Mars

Mondelez International

Perfetti Van Melle

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

Other prominent vendors

Alkalon

FITGUM

GLOBAL PHARMA

Mastix

MD'E GUM

Med CBDX

Simply Gum

Vitale-XD

ZOFT Gum Company

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Appendix

