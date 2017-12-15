The "Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global functional chewing gum market to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Functional chewing gums are chewing gums that provide additional benefits apart from refreshment. In addition to enjoyment, functional chewing gums impart some practical functions. Based on the benefits, functional chewing gum is characterized into four such as: Lifestyle gum, Weight gum, Oral health gum, and Nicotine gum. Manufacturers uses various types of ingredients to enhance the functionality. Functional chewing gums are becoming popular among consumers because they find it cheaper alternative to supplements.
Key vendors
- LOTTE
- Mars
- Mondelez International
- Perfetti Van Melle
- THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Other prominent vendors
- Alkalon
- FITGUM
- GLOBAL PHARMA
- Mastix
- MD'E GUM
- Med CBDX
- Simply Gum
- Vitale-XD
- ZOFT Gum Company
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j5kk9c/global_functional?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005393/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Snacks and Confectionery