North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings Announces Canadian Cannabis Strategy Update

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) today announced the scheduling an online presentation to highlight further details on the company's previously announced negotiations to acquire an established medical marijuana dispensary in Canada. The presentation will be posted to the Company's website on Tuesday, December 19th. The expanded merger and acquisition efforts include a broader scope of services and functions to include not only the dispensary, but growing operations as well, and in partnership with Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA), extraction facilities too. "Within Canada's nationwide legalization, we want to establish the McDonald's of dispensaries and the Sun-Maid Raisons of growers," said Steven Rash, CEO of North American Cannabis Holdings. "Once the United States finally federally legalizes recreational marijuana, we plan to have a recognized brand name in the business."

