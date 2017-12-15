EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 14 December 2017 was 332.0p including estimated current period revenue and 326.5p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 44,387,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 20,121,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







15 December 2017



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58