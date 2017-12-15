VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/17 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 14th, a total of 1,200,000 stock options to directors, officers, and one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each option grants the holder of such option the right to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.19 per share no later than December 13th , 2022.

