The "Large Format Printer Market by Offering (Printers, RIP software, Services), Printing Technology (Inkjet, Laser), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV Cured, Latex, Dye Sublimation), Print Width, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The large format printer market is expected to grow from USD 8.37 billion in 2017 to USD 10.59 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.00% between 2017 and 2023.

The growing demand for large format printing in the textile, advertising, and packaging industries is driving the large format printer market. Major restraining factors for the growth of large format printer market include high initial investments and operating costs.

Raster image processor (RIP) software offering for large format printer is the fastest-growing segment. It helps in effective processing of files, which makes large format printers work faster and more consistently, which is very important for printing on different materials such as plastics, textiles, and others. With a dedicated RIP program, which is capable of processing larger files, the print management tasks become much easier; it enables people to multitask, thereby increasing process efficiency.

The market for ink-based (inkjet) printer technology is expected to grow at the highest rate during 2017 and 2023. One of the major reasons for the higher growth of the market for inkjet printers is the increasing use of inkjet large format printers for technical and CAD printing. Inkjet printer provides reduced running costs for large format printing, which has led to the widespread adoption of inkjet printers in this industry.

APAC is one of the prospective markets for this technology. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are already developed economies, and China had been the fastest-growing economy in the world for the last 2 decades. There is likely to be a tremendous demand for large format printers in the region during the forecast period because of high growth in graphic printing, apparel textile printing, and CAD and technical printing. APAC produces a large amount of apparels and textiles, and this sector is expected to grow steadily in this region. A significant growth is likely to be witnessed in advertising and signage in India mainly due to the booming economy.

This report profiles some of the following key printer manufacturers in this market:

Hewlett-Packard (HP) (US)

Canon (Japan)

Epson (Japan)

Mimaki Engineering (Japan)

Roland (US)

Ricoh (Japan)

Durst Phototechnik (Italy)

Xerox (US)

Konica Minolta (Japan)

Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium)

Electronics for Imaging (EFI) (US)

Kyocera (Japan)

Lexmark (US)

Mutoh (Japan)

ARC Document Solutions (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Introduction

7 Large Format Printer Market, By Offering

8 Large Format Printer Market, By Printing Technology

9 Large Format Printer Market, By Ink Type

10 Large Format Printer Market, By Application

11 Large Format Printer Market, By Print Width

12 Large Format Printer Market, By Geography

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

