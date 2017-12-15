The LED Revolution 2017: Analyze the LED Backlight market for Notebook PCs, LCD TVs, Desktop Monitors, Large Others, and Small/Medium LEDs

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the LED Backlight market for Notebook PCs, LCD TVs, Desktop Monitors, Large Others, and Small/Medium LEDs. In analyzes the markets for Lighting, Active Outdoor Displays, Signals, Automotive, Mobile, and others

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are on the verge of revolutionizing the lighting market. As a general illumination lighting source, LED products surpass many conventional lighting technologies (including incandescent and fluorescent light sources) in energy efficiency, lifetime, and versatility and rival them in color and light quality.

Having already significantly penetrated several colored light applications, such as traffic signals and exit signs, white-light LED products have recently been commercialized. LEDs can be found in directional lamp fittings such as downlights, display, accent, under-cabinet lighting, as well as in area light fittings such as parking, roadway, and troffer lighting applications.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Recent Progress in High Brightness LED Technology and Applications

2.1 LED: Theory of Operation

2.2 Intellectual Property Map

2.3 LED Manufacturing Technologies & Costs

2.4 LED Market General Illumination

Chapter 3 Processing Equipment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 MOCVD for SSL - Productivity Challenges and Solutions

3.3 Low temperature Remote Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition (RPCVD)

3.4 Defect Inspection and Testing

3.5 Lithography



Chapter 4 Materials of Construction

4.1 Introduction

4.2 GaN-based LED for General Lighting

4.3 LED Phosphor Manufacturing Issues



Chapter 5 Packaging and Assembly Issues for High Brightness LEDs

5.1 Packaging for HB LEDs

5.2 Wafer Level Packaging HB LEDs

5.3 Thermal Issues

5.4 Test and Inspection

Chapter 6 National Programs As Innovation Drivers

6.1 DOE Solid-State Lighting Manufacturing Initiative

6.2 DOE Solid-State Lighting Program Mission and Goal

6.3 Major National Research Programs Pertaining to LEDs

6.4 Challenges Facing SSL Manufacturing



Chapter 7 OLED Lighting

7.1 Opportunities for Luminaire Manufacturers

7.2 Critical Issues for Continued OLED Market Growth

7.3 Manufacturing Options and Equipment Needs

7.4 Availability of Critical Materials

7.5 OLED Lighting Costs

Chapter 8 OLED Manufacturing

8.1 Deposition Equipment and Processes for OLED Lighting

8.2 General OLED Manufacturing Cost Considerations

8.3 Roll-to-Roll OLEDs

8.4 Lithography

8.5 Substrates and Encapsulation

8.6 Inspection and Quality Control

Chapter 9 Outlook for the Worldwide OLED Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passive Matrix Capacity and Demand

9.3 Active Matrix Capacity and Demand

9.4 Cost Challenges for OLED Lighting

Chapter 10 Outlook for the Worldwide High-Brightness LED Market

10.1 HB LED Technology

10.2 HB LED Market Overview and trends



