Database Security Market Worth 7.01 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report"Database Security Market by Software (Database Auditing & Reporting, Encryption & Tokenization, Data Masking & Redaction, and Access Control Management), Service, Business Function, Deployment, Organization Size, and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 2.95 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.01 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 81 Market Data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Database Security Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/database-security-market-181720679.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



The major driving factors for this market are a growing need for sophisticated security solutions to prevent cyber-attacks and evolving regulatory landscapes. Proliferation of cloud-based applications and services and growing acquisitions in the database security solution market are the key growth opportunities.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=181720679

The operations business function is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Organizations face several challenges in this era of connected devices, as devices generate large volumes of data that need to be managed and stored in a proper manner. With the advent of IoT, organizations operating in various verticals, such as manufacturing and mining, are dealing with different types of data on-premises, such as inventory control and production, along with the data captured from remote sensors in mining operations. With the massive amount of data being generated at different locations, organizations require an effective database security solution to manage data security on a single platform.

Cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The cloud-based deployment model is expected to witness significant growth in the Database Security Market. It provides various benefits, including scalability, speed and ease of deployment, low implementation cost, and agility. This can help in securing the high amount of data at a low cost. It also provides flexibility for enterprises to focus on their core function rather than managing the IT infrastructure required to facilitate the function. The cloud-based platform offers a unified way, in the form of SaaS-based security services, to secure the databases. This facility is beneficial for organizations that have budget constraints for security. Hence, organizations are moving toward the cloud at a rapid rate and it is the most preferred deployment model for database security.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=181720679

North America is expected to dominate the Database Security Market during the forecast period

The Database Security Market is segmented based on regions: North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is witnessing the largest number of cyber-attacks. Hence, the region has the largest number of database security vendors. The database security has gained an utmost importance for organizations dealing with sensitive customer data.

North America, especially the US and Canada, is expected to generate the highest revenue in the region with widespread demand for database security solutions to prevent cyber-attacks and commercial espionage and ensuring security and privacy of data to facilitate business continuity. Though there is no single federal law to regulate the data privacy of customers, there are various federal and state laws to protect the data. Data privacy laws such as Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) in North America are some of the key factors that are driving the Database Security Market in the region.

Major vendors in the Database Security Market include IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (US), Thales e-Security (France), McAfee, LLC (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US), Innovative Routines International (US), Micro Focus (UK), Imperva (US), HexaTier (Israel), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), and Protegrity USA, Inc. (US).

Browse Related Reports

Big Data Security Market by Software (Encryption, Data Masking, Access Control, Security Intelligence, Data Governance), Technology (IAM, SIEM, UTM, IDS/IPS), Service, Deployment, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical -Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/big-data-security-market-226620117.html

Cybersecurity Market by Solution (IAM, Encryption, DLP, UTM, Antivirus/Anti-Malware, Firewall, IDS/IPS, Disaster Recovery, DDOS Mitigation, SIEM), Service, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cyber-security-market-505.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets