

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (TEVA) announced the launch of generic Viread or tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets 300 mg in the U.S.



Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets are a nucleotide analog HIV-1 reverse transcriptase inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.



Additionally, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets are an HBV reverse transcriptase inhibitor, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.



Viread had annual sales of about $762 million in the U.S., according to IMS data as of October 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX