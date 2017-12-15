The "Advanced Pharmacovigilance" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This course will be of maximum benefit to those safety professionals who are working both in the clinical and post-marketing safety arena including QA for auditing

Course overview

This course is designed for those with at least two years worth of knowledge in drug safety and will provide a comprehensive, yet practical assessment of the main regulations required to produce a compliant reporting company pharmacovigilance Inspection.

Key Topics To Be Covered

Training for Drug Safety Reporting Duties, Audits and Expectations Risk Based Inspections

The DDPS retirement and the New PV Master file in the EU

Compliance and Drug Safety

Product Safety Reviews Purpose and Function (incorporating the new EU Signal Analysis Requirements)

Developing Company Core System Information CIOMS III

Safety Reporting in Licensing Agreements

PSURs Timing, Content and the DSUR and the New ICH E2C (2nd Revision requirements)

Implications for Safety Reporting in Global Clinical Trials

Risk/Benefit Determinations

Risk Management Plans

Why you should attend

Expand your global safety knowledge

Enhance your team's capabilities and compliance in both the regulations and your company's expectations

Help ensure you build and maintain a quality Pharmacovigilance department ready for any Pharmacovigilance inspection

Participate in group workshop sessions and discuss how to apply the legislation to ensure compliance, especially to satisfy regulatory inspection

This course would be of maximum benefit to those safety professionals who are working both in the Clinical and Post-Marketing Safety arena including QA for auditing. The course covers very diverse activities within the Safety Department and would be advantageous to those who have either multifunction responsibilities or Medical Directors who manage teams in the various disciplines

