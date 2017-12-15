The "Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The smart lighting market is categorized into lighting source, communication medium, product, application, and service. The global market is driven by the new innovations and rapid increase in sales of smart light emitting diode (LED) solutions. In 2016, LED as an efficient lighting source contributed largest revenue to this industry and it is expected to witness highest demand during the forecast period. Smart LED based lighting solutions enable users with digital control using a programmable microcontroller-based lighting architecture.

Apart from this, advancements in LED based lighting technology through adoption of IoT and wireless lighting techniques is escalating the smart lighting market growth. For example, recently OSRAM Licht AG launched SIMPLUX, a LED based smart control system designed for small and medium sized spaces to provide enterprise level control and automation capabilities.

Based on wireless lighting communication, Wi-Fi technology generated highest revenue in the global market and Wi-Fi based lighting communication is also projected to witness fastest growth, during the forecast period. However, the market for booming technology Zigbee in lighting industry will pace up with similar growth as that of Wi-Fi.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Background

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction

5. Market Size and Forecast by Source

6. Market Size and Forecast by Product

7. Market Size and Forecast by Communication

8. Market Size and Forecast by Application

9. Market Size and Forecast by Service

10. Market Size and Forecast by Geography

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profiles

Acuity Brand Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

General Electric

Hubbell Incorporated

Legrand S.A.

Osram Licht AG

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Schneider Electric SE

Zumtobel Group AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q57cfl/global_smart?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005421/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Lighting Equipment Internet of Things and M2M