

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Europe's no-frills airline Ryanair recognized pilot union for a smooth holiday season ahead.



The airline had a discussion with its pilots union in Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Portugal to iron out the issues. The pilots working for Ryanair have been enjoying different status and many of them were reportedly not in the rolls as full timers.



The Dublin-based airline's pilots were planning for a strike next week from December 20. The new agreement will change the pilots' plan and hopefully there would not be any disruptions for passengers flying during Christmas and New Year.



A website post from Ryanair said it will now change its long standing policy of not recognizing unions in order to avoid any threat of disruption to its customers and its flights from pilot unions during Christmas week.



'Ryanair now calls on these pilot unions to call off the threatened industrial action on Wed 20 Dec next so that our customers can look forward to travelling home for Christmas without the threat or worry of pilot strikes hanging over them.'



Ryanair's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said, 'Christmas flights are very important to our customers and we wish to remove any worry or concern that they may be disrupted by pilot industrial action next week.



Earlier in September, when the pilots went on vacation en masse, the airline had to cancel more than 2100 schedules in Europe. The airline had lost $30 million and the cancellations affected more than 315,000 passengers. The management had apologized to the passengers and investors for the mess-up.



