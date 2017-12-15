Four Telecom Orders in Q4 Represents New Benchmark for Clavister

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister (CLAV: NASDAQ), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, announces that purchase orders for its virtual security solution for service providers reached a new benchmark with four new mobile operator customers in the present quarter.

The solution became available in the early part of this year and since then has garnered significant traction. The first two quarters saw five orders and two during the third quarter. The four orders in the fourth quarter represent a growing industrial adoption of the solution as well as a very compelling win ratio of pitches to orders for the year: 20 tenders at the beginning of the year with 11 signed purchase orders. For the first year of a new software solution, such numbers are well regarded.

"These Q4 orders are a brilliant way to end the year, showing that our innovations and go-to-market strategies are highly focused and commercially viable. These deployments and Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) are the starting points of our business model where operators pay based on the amount of data flowing across the Clavister solution," states John Vestberg, President and CEO of Clavister, confidently of the incoming orders and how they serve as a further proof point for the solutions viability in addressing the mobile operators' need for increased security.

The four orders in Q4 are a mix of commercial deployments and paid-for PoCs. Of the PoCs, one is for a European customer and the other a North American brand of significant size and reputation. Both PoCs will conduct testing and evaluations until the early quarters of next year.

Of the two commercial deployments, one is a European operator of significant size. The other, however, represents one of the largest operating environments in Asia by a globally recognized mobile carrier.

